“Princess Ajibola Is A Rent-A-Mob For Buhari’s Presidency” – @walegates Alleges

Popular UK based Nigerian comedian and fitness enthusiast, Wale Gates @walegates has labelled the Executive Director of Center for Africa Liberation and Social Economics Right (CALCER), Princess Ajibola as a Rent-A-Mob for the Federal Government.

In a chain of tweets, the fitness enthusiast outlined several occurrences that further points accusing fingers at Ajibola as tool for government bidding.

According to him, She Ajibola one time threatened to use protesters to shut down the United States embassy in Nigeria for their interference in the #EndSARS protests.

She even threatened to get protesters to shut down the US embassy one time. She's a BUHARIST pic.twitter.com/1Vp8fHoPtl — Wale Gates (@walegates) November 5, 2020

He said also that in an interview last year on AIT, she told human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore to calm down #RevolutionNow protest.

Being the head of CALCER group; she sometime commended the government for liberating five states from hands of terrorists, even as reverse was the case.

The CALCER group headed by her, also gave Amnesty International an international human rights group seven day ultimatum to leave the country following their reports on the #EndSARS protests.