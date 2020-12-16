Prioritize The Safety Of Nigerians – Lawan To FG

By Adejumo Enock

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan called on the Federal Government to consider protecting the lives of citizens ahead of anything.

Lawan said that the House will continue to lay emphasis on insecurity issues to the Executive arm of government till appropriate action is taken to curb the issue.

This was disclosed in a press statement released on Tuesday by Special Assistant (Press) to the Senate President, Ezrel Tabiowo entitled, ‘Insecurity: N’Assembly will continue to engage executives until…. – Senate President’.

According to the statement, “There’s nothing more important for the government to do than securing the lives of citizens of this country and at all times”.

“As a parliament, we should never get tired of talking about issues that affect our people. We have our own limitations because of the structure of how governance must be carried out, but we must never get tired of reporting what is happening to our people”.

The statement in part reads, “I believe that we should think outside the box. What are those new things that we need to say to bring everybody to the table for the kind of action we believe in the Senate and, indeed the National Assembly, that should be taken.

The Senate President in his statement added that “We are part of the government, but we have a specialized function, and all these things that we appear to be worried about that nothing has been done is because of the function that we have been appropriated to by the Constitution. But it doesn’t mean we are wasting our time”.

“We should continue to engage with the Executive arm of government until the appropriate actions are taken, because that is what we are expected to do as a Parliament”. The statement reads.