Private Military Contractor, @DonKlericuzio Raises Alarm Over Attempted Hijack Of Crude Oil Tanker

A Private Military Contractor, Edward @Donklericuzio alleged recently that there was an attempted hijack of a Crude Oil Tanker, Nave Andromeda.

The Contractor gave the disclosure via his twitter handle.

He said that British Armed Coast Guards on Helicopters hovered over the vessel till it started moving again.

NOW:The was an attempted hijack of a Crude Oil Tanker Vessel (Nave Andromeda) which was moored at Isle Of Wight U.K by 7 Nigerian stowaways onboard the vessel. British Armed Coast Guards on Helicopters are currently hovering over the vessel which is now moving again. pic.twitter.com/7mEkZKBOvH — Edward (@DonKlericuzio) October 25, 2020

BREAKING TIMES however through further reports gathered learnt that the Nave Andromeda, a Liberian registered vessel weighing more than 42,000 tons, was due to dock in Southampton.

A restriction zone of five nautical miles around the vessel is now in place.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: “We are dealing with an ongoing incident on a vessel located south of the Isle of Wight.”

“If we are in a position to do so, we will have more updates.”

Earlier this month, the vessel left Lagos in Nigeria and was due to dock in Southampton at 10.30am this morning.

At approximately 9:00 am today (Sunday), a Mayday distress signal was sent out.