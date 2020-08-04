Private schools Allowed To Charge Fees For Third Term – Minister Of Education

Speaking on the resumption for exit class students on Monday, Nigerian Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, opined that private school owners are entitled to charge fees for third term as schools, without any backlash.

Nwajiuba said this at the media briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic on Monday in Abuja.

Reacting to a question on the issue, he said that private school owners were running a business venture and not a charity organisation.

He said “for public institutions, we can’t tell you that we charge school fees, as most of our schools are free. Public schools are free and vary from state to state.

“But when you go into a contractual relationship with a school owner, a school owner is a passionate person but is also a business person. He or she is not running a charity organisation, they may be charitable in their approach, but it’s not charity.

“So, it’s important that you appreciate that a private school is entitled to charge fees for the work they do. The person that runs a school maybe passionate about education but will still charge fees.”

Nwajiuba reiterated that once the WAEC examination kick-off on August 17, it will run till the middle of September and NABTEB will start immediately and run till October.

Speaking on other exams, the Education Minister said NECO examinations will start on Oct. 10, about a week to the end of NABTEB and run through to November.

“We expect that throughout the period, students are working and learning.

“We don’t just want them to be in school and be playing, this is exit class, it says a lot about the six years spent in secondary school.

“Right now, we are lifting the registration for NABTEB and NECO, continuously running, even while we are about to begin WAEC.

‘”All examinations are a test of outcomes. We will want our teachers to continuously engage the students,” he said.