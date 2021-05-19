Pro-APC/El’Rufai Thugs Hijack Labour Protest, Take Over Congress Secretariat

Confirmed reports states that over 100 armed thugs in support of the actions of the Nasir El’Rufai led administration have invaded the premises of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in Kaduna State.

The thugs took over the premises of the Congress in order to disrupt planned protests embarked by a coalition of unions.

In a related development, an anti-labour protest is holding live at Kaduna metropolis to counter the protest of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

The protest is holding at Nepa Roundabouts, the same spot where NLC members gathered for a protest on Tuesday.

Women, youth and children were seen holding placards to protest against the ongoing NLC strike on its third day.

The protesters accused the labour union of putting Kaduna residents in a total blackout.

Nasir El-Rufai had asked the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba to submit himself to the nearest police station for prosecution after he accused him of economic sabotage in the state.