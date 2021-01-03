“Probe Missing N3.8bn In Ministry Of Health, NAFDAC” — SERAP Tells Buhari

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to “probe allegations that ₦3,836,685,213.13 of public funds meant for the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) are mismanaged and stolen.”

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

The organisation also called on the President to direct Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation, to commence an investigation into the alleged stolen funds.

It said the allegations are documented in Part 1 of the 2018 audited report released last week by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation.

The statement said, “Corruption in the health sector can cause serious harm to individuals and society, especially the most vulnerable sectors of the population.

“These missing funds could have been used to provide access to quality healthcare for Nigerians and meet the requirements of the National Health Act, especially at a time of the whole world is battling the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

“However, we would like to state that the Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja spent ₦13,910,000.00 to organize a 2-day training without approval.

“According to the Auditor-General, NAFDAC used fake receipts for the payment of ₦48,885,845.00 for services not rendered and goods not supplied.

“Also, the audit also showed that NAFDAC paid ₦25,734,018.49 to companies who were never awarded any contracts or ever executed the ones awarded to them.”