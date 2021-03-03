Produce Tinubu’s Assets’ Declaration Form — EFCC To CCB

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has written to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), requesting copies of the asset declaration form of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

The letter dated November 6, 2020, with reference CR/3000/EFCC/LS/Vol4/322, was signed by Abdulrasheed Bawa, the new chairman of the EFCC, when he was the head of the Lagos zonal office at that time

It read partly, “In view of the above, you are kindly requested to furnish the commission with the outstanding requested information of Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu.

“This request is made pursuant to Section 38(1) and (2) of the EFCC Act 2004.”

Dapo Apara, a former Managing Director of Alpha Beta Consulting, had written petitions to the EFCC, accusing the firm of tax evasion and being run by Tinubu albeit by proxy.