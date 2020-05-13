Prof. Gambari: Atiku, Yahaya Bello, Others React To Appointment Of New Chief of Staff

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustafa announced the appointment of Professor Ibrahim Gambari as new Chief of Staff to Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari Today at the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting.

Congratulatory messages have begun to flood the various social media platforms since the announcement was made.

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has joined the long list of persons to congratulate the new CoS.

He tweeted:

“Congratulations Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, CFR on your appointment as Chief of Staff to @MBuhari. It is my hope and expectation and those of millions of Nigerians that you will deploy your varied skills garnered over the years in the service of our nation. -AA”

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello also congratulated Prof. Gambari on his appointment describing him as a man of many parts whose vast wealth of knowledge and experience remain unrivaled in the African continent.

Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq had his own message for the new CoS. He tweeted:

“I congratulate Professor Ibrahim Gambari on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari. It’s a befitting development that is rooted in dedication, loyalty, and history.

“The appointment is clearly fit for purpose and is deserving for our own Professor Gambari whose record of service as a diplomat and global statesman is unblemished.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Kwara State, I congratulate the Wambai Ilorin for this historic appointment.

“We pray the Almighty Allah to guide and protect Professor Gambari on this delicate national assignment and to not stop his blessings and protection for President Muhammadu Buhari whose administration continues to impact positively in the lives of the masses.”

See below reaction from FCT Minister of state, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu.

“I wish to congratulate Professor Agboola Ibrahim Gambari on his appointment as the new chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari. I wish you all the best, and may you achieve every success in office.” She tweeted.

Signed by:

Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki tweeted:

“I congratulate Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari on his appointment as Chief of Staff to President @MBuhari. Professor Gambari is a decent man, a cerebral academic, disciplined diplomat and he is coming in with the necessary pedigree that will help him to do well on the job.

“I have no doubt that he will succeed on this onerous assignment. I urge all Nigerians to give him all the support that he needs to perform in office.”

Nigerians will be hoping that the new Chief of Staff will hit the ground bringing along with him new ideas that will help Nigerian Ruler significantly improve the performance of the country in all sectors.