Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari Appointed New Chief Of Staff To Nigeria Ruler Buhari

Kwara State Scholar, Professor Agboola Gambari has been appointed as New Chief Of Staff to Nigerian Ruler Muhammadu Buhari.
He replaces late Mallam Abba Kyari who died from the deadly coronavirus in April.
Professor Gambari is the founder and current chairman of Savannah Center For Diplomacy, Democratic and Development (SCDDD)— an NGO and non profit organisation aimed at policy research, advocacy and training in diplomacy, democracy and development in Nigeria. He was the Minister Of External Affairs between 1984 and 1985
Gambari was appointed by the secretary-general of United Nations Ban Ki-moon and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission as Joint African Union-United Nations Special Representative for Darfur which took effect from 1 January 2010.
He is currently the Special Adviser to UN Secretary General on the International Compact with Iraq and Other Issues. On July 1, 2005 he resumed duty as the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations (USG) for the Department of Political Affairs (DPA).