Professor Recovers From #COVID19, Develops Sudden Loss Of Secondary Language Fluency

Popular online doctor, Dr Olufunmilayo Harvey has taken to Twitter to reveal a college professor who recovered from Covid19 and found out she developed sudden loss of secondary language fluency.

“That’s like you a Nigerian with primary language Yoruba waking up to realise you can’t speak English fluently anymore.

“There’s more to this virus than we know,” he explained.

A college professor just recovering from Covid19 found out she developed sudden loss of secondary language fluency.



That’s like you a Nigerian with primary language Yoruba waking up to realise you can’t speak English fluently anymore.



There’s more to this virus than we know. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 22, 2020

Dr. Olufunmilayo said severe chest infections caused by viruses and bacteria like Mycoplasma pneumoniae are known to cause a temporary speech difficulty, adding that it is not completely new to scientific research.

She continued:

“So maybe Coronavirus also causes the same thing. We don’t know yet. We will study more cases.

“Hopefully it’s a temporary speech problem that will naturally resolve over time and with speech therapists involvement and help.

“But this is a new novel Coronavirus-

We would never know everything yet and we would keep learning as we study infected patients.”

Hopefully it’s a temporary speech problem that will naturally resolve over time and with speech therapists involvement and help.



Time would tell.



But this is a new novel Coronavirus-

We would never know everything yet and we would keep learning as we study infected patients. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 22, 2020

The virus, which causes the respiratory infection Covid-19, was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

It is spreading rapidly in many countries and the death toll is still climbing.

Statistically, there are now more than 2.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in 185 countries as the disease continues to spread. At least 178,000 people have died.

In Nigeria, as at 11:25pm, 21st April, 2020, there have been 782 cases, with 25 deaths and 197 people recovering from the virus.