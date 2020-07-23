Progress Continuously Made By Agency In War Against Drug Abuse – NDLEA

Commandant of the National

Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Dr. Ibrahim Abdul has said that commendable progress is been made by the Agency in the campaign against drug abuse in Kano State.

The commander stated this when he was recently paid a visit by the Northwest Youth Awareness Foundation (NWYAF).

He disclosed that the success recorded by the campaign against eschewing drug abuse from the State, can mainly be attributed to the commitment shown by staffs of the agency, as well as the endless support received from the Federal Government.

“Since 2019 i resumed office, we have been recording a great decline in cases that deals with drug abuse. He added that the country ranking first in the drug abuse index, was never a good development for the State”, he noted.

“Due to collective efforts from various stakeholders and the agency’s personnel, I am glad to tell you that the country has dropped to sixth position in the National drug abuse index”, he said.

Abdul further commended the entire association and charged its members to never relent in the fight against abuse of drug. We also call on the government, to help completion of its rehabilitation centre.

In a related development, the Chairman of the agency, Mahmud Shawai, eulogized the agency for its continuous drug campaigns in the State.