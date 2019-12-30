Prominent civil rights activist diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Representative John Lewis, a civil rights icon known for promoting voting rights, announced Sunday that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer and vowed to fight it as he has fought for racial equality and other human rights throughout his life. Mr Lewis, who has served in congress since 1987, said doctors detected the disease this month during a routine medical visit and subsequent tests. He said he later received confirmation of the diagnosis. One per cent of patients live five years after a diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. The average patient with that diagnosis lives for about a year. Pancreatic cancer was the third most common cause of death from cancer in 2019, according to the National Cancer Institute. “While I am clear-eyed about the prognosis, doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance,” Mr Lewis said in a statement. click here to log inI would like to receive morning headlinesMonday – Friday plus breaking news alerts by email On what became known as Bloody Sunday in 1965, Mr Lewis and Hosea Williams of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference led about 600 silent people two-by-two from Selma, Alabama, to the state capital of Montgomery in a demonstration for voting rights. About 150 state troopers and other law enforcement met the marchers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma and ordered them to disperse.