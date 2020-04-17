Prophet Fufeyin Charges Fellow Billionaire Clergymen to Aid Nigerians in the Fight Against Covid19

The General Overseer of Mercyland Deliverance Ministry Inc. And President of the Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation (JOF) has urged his fellow Clergymen who are billionaires like himself to come to the aid of Nigerians and assist the Muhammadu Buhari Led Regime in the fight against Covid19.

Press statement signed and released by this Publicity Secretary Mr Moses Akpovotiti and Media Aide, Engr. Tare Franklin Fufeyin , prophet Fufeyin said that Nigerian Christians have been generous to the churches and it was only proper for the church to reciprocate the same generosity.

“Nigerians need the Church now, more than ever, and I am challenging all Nigerian Billionaire Clergymen, like myself, to come out and do something to aid Nigerians and support the work of the Federal Government.

“If you are a Billionaire Prophet, Pastor, Apostle or Bishop, this is the best time to spread the love of God, by helping the needy find relief in this season of hunger and tribulation. God has blessed me with everything that I need. I am blessed and wealthy, and I am always ecstatic to give back. I hereby challenge every wealthy Clergyman to come out and give, in order to help the Federal Government lessen the burdens on Nigerians. God Bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” The prophet said

Fufeyin stated that he will be contributing 800 million naira worth of charity donations to aid in the fight against hunger during this pandemic. The prophet recently trended on social media after donating over 300 million naira to charity.

The 800 million naira contribution will be donated to Nigerians through all his social media handles.