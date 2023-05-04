Pros and Cons of Long Layered Haircuts

Are you thinking of adding layers to your long hair? Layers often get a bad name, but they really can improve your look. Long layered haircuts are very much in style currently.

If you are torn about adding layers to your look, keep on reading. The following article provides honest pros and cons of long layered hair cuts.

Pros of Long Layered Haircuts

Long layers remove weight from thick hair.

If you have thick hair, you know very well how it feels weighed down and flat. Long layered hairstyles remove that dead weight and add new life to your hair. Your hair will have more dimension and volume without that heavy feeling.

Layers are extremely flattering for facial features.

Strategically cut long layers frame your face in a very flattering way. Those wishing to accentuate their gorgeous facial features benefit greatly from adding longer layers. As well, they give you the opportunity to excrement with dramatic makeup looks.

You can still wear your hair up.

Many people shy away from layers as they are afraid they won’t be able to pull back their hair. While this may be true for short hairstyles with choppy layers, long layers leave a lot of room for styling. Long layers are easily swept back into a ponytail, messy bun, braid, half-updo, chignon, and a plethora of other trendy updos.

Long layered hair dries quicker.

With less weight, long layered hair dries much faster. Whether you air dry or blow dry your hair, you’ll love the extra time you have now that your hair dries in half the time it did before your long layered hair cut.

Layers add movement to your hairstyle

Long layers add a ton of bounce and movement to your long hairstyle. If you want a sexy new look, consider long layers. They also look very stylish when pulled back into an updo or full ponytail.

Long layers add volume to thin or fine hair

Those of us with fine or thin hair know that the longer it gets, the flatter it looks. Long layered hair cuts add a ton of volume and body to fine, thin tresses.

Long layers give new life to curly hair.

Curly hair is quite tricky to style as it grows out. As well, your curls and waves start to lose definition. Layers can add life to wavy and curly tresses.

Layers make you look younger

Layers add dimension to your hairstyle and flatter your face very appealingly. They can take years off your age, giving you a more youthful appearance and vibe.

There are tons of long layered hairstyles for your choosing.

One of the best things about layered hair is that there are literally dozens of styles. You won’t be hard-pressed in finding a layered haircut that works for you. From wolf cuts to shags to lobs and more, the sky’s the limit when it comes to trendy long hairstyles with layers!

Layers help prevent dead ends

Dead ends really wreak havoc with our hair. Layers help prevent dead ends as well as knots and tangles. You’ll notice that your hair is much more manageable with layers. Layers prompt healthy growth

Cons of Long Layered Hair Cuts

You will have to have your hair trimmed to maintain the long layered hairstyle

Just as with most hairstyles, routine hair trims help to maintain long layers. Some people find frequent hair trims burdensome. However, trimming your hair every six to eight weeks helps promote healthy growth.

Layers take a long time to grow out.

Perhaps the most annoying thing about layers is that they take quite a long time to grow. This is frustrating, but wearing your hair up or more frequent trims to even out the length helps ease the level of annoyance.

Layers are best left to professionals

During the pandemic, DIY hair cuts became a necessity. However, layers are not that easy to achieve on your own. We cannot stress enough that scheduling an appointment with your stylist is best rather than attempting to cut your own layers.

Now that you understand long layers’ pros and cons, check out some of the hottest looks for long layered haircuts below.