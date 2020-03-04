Protest in Kano over an alleged blasphemous song against Prophet Muhammad

Youths in Kano state stormed the Kano Hisbah office today to protest over an alleged blasphemous song against the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The protesters held placards and accused the government and the security agents in the state of failing to act after one Yahaya Sharif-Aminu composed a song containing alleged derogatory comments attributed to the Prophet Muhammad.

The singer is said to be a member of the Islamic Tijjaniya sect and a member of Faidha group.

The song caused outrage and prompted violence against the family members of the musician, leading them to flee the area last week.

Last Friday, February 28, the family house of the singer located at Sharifai quarters in Kano Municipal Local Government Area was set ablaze by irate youths.

The youths are now asking the government and the security agents in the state to act barring which they will take laws into their hands.

The convener of the protest, Idris Ibrahim (known as Baba Idris), said today’s protest is to notify the government to do the needful. He added that similar incidents had happened in the state in the past that were not attended to by the authorities.

While addressing the protesters, the Kano Hisbah Commander, Harun Ibn-Sina, said officials in the state are on top of the situation and the parents of the musician have been arrested and are currently under police custody, Premium Times reports.

Also addressing the protesters was the representative of the state police commissioner, Habu Sani, who told the protesters that the police are making efforts to arrest the fleeing singer.

The representative of the police chief who identified himself as Hamza urged the protesters to be law-abiding citizens by allowing the security agents to do the needful. He assured the gathering that the musician would not go unpunished.

Source: Premium Times