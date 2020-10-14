Protesters Gain Renewed Energy As Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Endorses #ENDSARS, #ENDSWAT Movement

Jack Patrick Dorsey, American technology entrepreneur, co-founder and CEO of Twitter, has given Nigerian protesters kicking against Police brutality renewed momentum, after showing support for the movement in a series of brief but direct tweets.

Dorsey, Wednesday tweeted:

In the wake of recent brutality and killings suffered by citizens at the hands of officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Dorsey joins prominent personalities like Kanye West, TD Jakes and Chance the Rapper in demanding police reforms in Nigeria.

