Protesters Must Be Treated With Respect, Says Shehu Sani

By Adejumo Enock

The Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has called on the Nigerian Government to treat protesters with respect.

The Senator disclosed this via his verified twitter account @ShehuSani

He states, “#EndSARS protesters must be treated with civility & absolute respect for their fundamental rights to peaceful dissent and resistance”.

Furthermore, he warned the Protesters that they must ensure their processions and rallies are not infiltrated by agent provocateurs,independent Hoodlums or Commissioned thugs.

