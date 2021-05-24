Prove to Nigerians that You’re Not Nepostic With Vacant Post of COAS – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Pro Igbo Socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to make use of the vacuum created by the death of Ibrahim Attahiru to right the injustice of his administration against the Southeast.

A statement from the spokesperson of the group read; “We are not lobbying for a Southeast officer as the replacement for late COAS but we are drawing the attention of President Buhari to evaluate the privileges of being unpredictable and reverse the suspicion that he is biased against Southern Nigeria leading the Army.

“Every geopolitical zone should be represented in the security council to boost national reintegration and restoration of confidence amongst other Nigerians that Mr President ‘belongs to nobody but everyone.’

“The change in the body language of Mr. President will energize every Nigerian to partake in the fight against insurgency and insecurity challenges facing the country.”

“We are unmistakable that Northern cartels are the major beneficiaries of the insecurity and rebellion.

“If President Buhari is determined to end the insecurity challenges confronting the nation, he should break the spell and terrify those immoral elements pressurizing him to undermine the South and re-appoint another Northerner as COAS.”