Provost, Deputy Provost, Chief Medical Director Of Ibadan Institutions Have All “Tested Positive” For #COVID19

Online doctor, @DrOlufunmilayo says she has it on good authority that the Provost College of Medicine, University of Ibadan; the Deputy Provost, College of Medicine University of Ibadan and the Chief Medical Director of University College Hospital Ibadan have all tested positive for the dreaded Coronavirus.

@DrOlufunmilayo tweeted:

“I have it on good authority that Provost College of Medicine, University of Ibadan; the Deputy Provost, College of Medicine University of Ibadan and the Chief Medical Director of University College Hospital Ibadan have all tested positive for Coronavirus. All 3 of them.

“They are in my prayers at this tough time. Please kindly pray for the leadership of UCH and UI.

“This is the premier nigerian university and the premier nigerian hospital.

“Tough times it must be for them and everyone around them at this time.”

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), More than 90 people have been infected by the virus at the time of this report.

Various state government across the country are announcing lockdown as one of the measures to curb the spread of the disease.

From Lagos to Oyo, from Osun to Ondo and Ogun, from Benue to Kaduna, measures are being taken to curtail the spread of the deadly disease.

Nigeria has recorded one death already.