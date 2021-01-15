PSG Coach Pochettino Contracts COVID-19

By Onwuka Gerald
Barely two weeks after assuming managerial position, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach, Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for COVID-19.
PSG on Twitter, said, “The 48-year-old Argentine will respect isolation and is subject to stipulated health protocols”.
Following that, his assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D’Agostino will be at helm of affairs during the team’s for Saturday’s visit to Angers.
Recall that three PSG players had last week tested positive for the virus in the last week; Rafinha, Thilo Kehrer and French youth international Colin Dagba.
Ex-Tottenham boss Pochettino has took charge of three PSG games so far, winning the Champions Trophy in Lens on Wednesday thanks to goals from Mauro Icardi and Neymar Jr.
Pochettino took over from Thomas Tuchel and signed a contract until June 30, 2022, with an option for an additional year.