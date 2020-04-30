PSG Crowned Ligue 1 Champions – Lyon Miss Out on Champions League

Following the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 season, Paris Saint Germain have been crowned Champions.
PSG were 12 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand. This will be their 3rd consecutive league title and the 9th overall.
Lyon will miss out on European football for the first time since 1997 due to their position on the table at the time of cancellation, 7th.
PSG, Marseille and Rennes qualify for Champions League while Lille, Reims and Nice will represent France in the Europa League.
France Prime Minister, Edouard Phillip announced on Tuesday that football will not be authorised before September even behind closed doors.
