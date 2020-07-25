PSG Forward Suffers Injury Blow, Doubtful For Champions League

Paris Saint Germain Forward, Kylian Mbappe is now considered a major doubt for their Uefa Champions League Game after sustaining a serious ankle injury in the French cup final match against Saint Entienne on Friday.

The Striker limped off in the first half of the game after the tackle received from the opposition’s captain.

The club confirmed the injury, after series of test conducted and said the striker suffered as a result of the tackle, ligament damage.

The striker after the tackle, received treatment for an extended period, before it was confirmed he can no longer continue. The offender was given a straight red by the referee.

Club coach, Thomas Tuchel stated that it was an horrendous tackle, and it has left everyone worrying at the club. “For now, we done know the total damage done to Mbappe, but we will be hoping its minimal”.

The injury came at an unforgiven period, just as the club is getting set for final of the French cup against Lyon, and will also be getting for their champions league show down come August 12 against Italy’s Atalanta.