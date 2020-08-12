BT Sports: PSG Gets Champions League Boost As Mbappe Returns From Injury

Paris Saint Germain Football Club are once more hopeful of getting something from Atalanta’s clash, after their manager Thomas Tuchel announced that Kylian Mbappe is set to feature in the tie.

The forward who before now was pronounced to miss the clash due to the injury encountered in the club’s Coupe de France game against Saint-Etienne.

According to Tuchel, “Kylian is in a really good condition at the moment, it was expected that he would be out for a period of three to four weeks, but so far he has been responding well since he resumed training.

He continued by saying, should the French international before the game, train successfully without pain, that he is going to feature in the game. “Although he might start from the bench”, he added.

“It is no doubt a welcomed boost ahead for the team, and as well the players. We are delighted to have once more on the field of play.

The coach added that Marco Verratti remains a doubt for the game, after sustain of a calf injury, he did not train with the team and I think it will be difficult for Marco to return to the field, even if we progress to the semifinals of the competition.