PTF Warns Against Large Gatherings At NIMC Offices During NIN Registration

By Adejumo Enock

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has urged Nigerians to obey COVID-19 protocols while they register for their National Identification Number(NIN) across the various National Identity Management Commission, (NIMC) offices nationwide.

The PTF National Coordinator, Sani Aliyu disclosed this while featuring on a television programme on Tuesday.

Aliyu who said that the government is not happy with the large crowds at NIMC offices all over the country added that the task force has at various times written the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, to shut down some NIMC offices over non-adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

He said, “We’ve been working closely with NIMC and the Ministry of Communications. The issue they are having is outside their premises and we insist that those protocols be followed”.

“In the first instance, people are not even supposed to go to their offices until they have booked. The protocols are strictly followed inside their offices. People should not be presenting themselves without the necessary invitation; they should follow the protocols that both NIMC and the Ministry of Communications have set up”.

He further said, “We are not happy with the crowds outside NIMC offices and we have reached out to the Minister of Communications and we have insisted that our protocols be followed in or outside the building and they should make sure there are enough enforcement agents to control that. In situations where they can’t enforce these rules, we have asked them to close those offices and they have been closing them”.