0 comments

PTFCOVID19 Visits Lagos State to Inspect Isolation Facilities

by on April 8, 2020
 

The Lagos State Ministry Of Health @LSMOH, took to their Twitter account to report the inspection done by the PTFCOVID19 on Tuesday 7th April.

The Presidential Task Force on Covid19 on Tuesday visited Lagos State to inspect the isolation facilities located at Onikan Stadium, Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, and Gbagada General Hospital.

Present at the inspection were; Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha and Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar.

The Chairman of the PTFCOVID19, Boss Mustapha commeded the state Governor for his efforts to stop the spread of the deadly virus and raising the hope of other states in winning the fight against Covid19.

Mustapha went further to say that the facilities put in place to curtail the spread of the virus are world-class in the management of Covid19 cases

READ  Tinubu Donates 200 million To Fight Covid19

“We are satisfied with the kind of care and personnel deployed; it shows that we are in course in winning the battle” the chairman said.

While speaking, the State Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu praised the Nigerian Ruler Buhari, for rising to the occasion of National emergency by setting up high powers, multi sectoral task force on Covid19 who are making all efforts to control the spread if the disease.

Sanwo-Olu further told the inspection team about the measures and activities that have been put in place to yield positive results and also the measures put in place to prepare the State Government in case of exponential transmission

Health, Nigeria

covid19

Osaherun Ighile


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 