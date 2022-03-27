PTI Jalsa Today 27 March 2022 Parade Ground Islamabad
PTI Jalsa Islamabad Timing is about 8PM at Parade Ground
Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – 27 March 2022 – Arshad Farooq Butt )
Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf is going to hold Amr bil Maroof Jalsa today on 27 March 2022 at Parade Ground Islamabad capital. Caravans of workers from different cities of Punjab have reached Islamabad. Five thousand seats have been set up in the parade ground islamabad.
