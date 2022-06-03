PTI Holds Jalsa in Buner District, Malakand Division of KPK

Buner ( Malakand Division News – Agencies )

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing a Jalsa in Buner, said that Israel, India and US were involved in overthrowing his government.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that imported government was imposed on Pakistan under external conspiracy. India and Israel wanted Pakistan to break up. When our government was overthrown, there was rejoicing in India.

Happiness was celebrated in India as if he was not Shahbaz Sharif but Shahbaz Singh. The Sharif family has strong ties to the Indian business community. Modi oppressed Kashmiris while Nawaz Sharif invited him to the wedding.

Addressing a rally in Buner, former Prime Minister Imran Khan further said that Asif Ali Zardari is a great disease of this country. He is sick of money. When he sees the money, his body begins to tremble.

PTI Announces a Nationwide Protest against Inflation

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today has announced a nationwide protest against inflation. PTI leader Farrukh Habib has said that there will be a protest outside the National Press Club in Islamabad today.

Protests will also be held outside the Karachi Press Club. A protest will be held at Liberty Chowk in Lahore at 8 pm. A protest will be held outside Multan Press Club at 6 pm.

PPP to Protest against Imran Khan Statements

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Sunday has announced to hold Pakistan-wide rallies against Imran Khan’s statements. Pakistan Peoples Party leaders Qamar Zaman Kaira and Faisal Karim Kundi while addressing a press conference have said that Imran Khan thinks that only he has intellect.

If he is not given the government, everything will be distroyed. Imran Khan thinks that those who are with him are fine, everyone else is enemy.

PPP endured difficulties but raised the slogan of Pakistan Khapay. Pakistan will hold rallies on Sunday against Imran Khan’s harsh statements.

