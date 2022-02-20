Punjab Lok Lehar Chairman Qaswar Mubarak Butt meets DC

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times News – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Punjab Lok Lehar Chairman Qaswar Mubarak Butt presented a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Muhammad Owais Malik.

The memorandum demanded that Punjabi language be made the medium of instruction from primary to graduation.

Chairman Qaswar Mubarak Butt was accompanied by General Secretary Punjab Lok Lehar Raja Jahangir Qamar, lawyers, journalists, civil society representatives and a large number of Punjab Lok Lehar activists.

On behalf of Punjab Lok Lahar, Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal and the delegation were adorned with black scarves and golden yellow stripes symbolizing the culture of Punjab.

Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal said that he would do his best to make Punjabi a medium of education in Punjab and would send the memorandum presented by Punjab Lok Lahar to the government with his personal recommendations.

So that the constitutional and legal orders in this regard could be implemented and implemented after the legislation. Punjab Lok Lehar would hold a rally in Sahiwal Division on the occasion of International Mother Language Day.