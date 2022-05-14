Punjab : Ten Thousand Administrative posts are vacant in Schools

Lahore ( Sedhr Punjab Updates – Arshad Farooq Butt )

It has been revealed that 10 thousand administrative posts are vacant in schools across Punjab including Lahore. Educational matters are being adversely affected by the vacant administrative posts.

According to the details, 1695 posts of Senior Head Master and 4070 posts of Head Master are vacant. While 3506 posts of Senior Subject Specialist Grade 18 and 5064 posts of Subject Specialist are vacant.

There are 1060 vacancies for Grade 19 Senior Subject Specialist. There are 1500 vacancies for Grade 19 principals and 400 vacancies for Grade 20 principals.

With the vacancies in the administrative posts, the education system in the schools is in disarray. On the other hand, the school education department says that the vacancies will be filled soon.

