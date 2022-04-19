Teachers Transfer Committee issues Instructions – Punjab Sedhr

Bring a photocopy of all relevant documents with the school head attestation.

By Arshad Farooq
Sedhar Punjab Login

Lahore ( Punjab Sedhr – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Teachers who had applied in the transfer phase of April 2022 have been asked to appear before the transfer committee.

Teachers of Chichawatni Tehsil who have not yet appeared before the transfer committee should be present at Government High School Chichawatni within three days from 9 am to 2 pm. Bring a photocopy of all relevant documents with the school head attestation.

Teachers who have been selected for transfer but do not want to go to the new school should fill up this form and submit it to the CEO’s office.

Transfer Application

Also Read:

Sedhr Punjab : E-Transfers open for School Teachers

How to apply casual leave online in HRMS – Sedhr Punjab

You might also like
Education

Allama Iqbal Open University extends the admission date

Education

Sahiwal Medical College Holds Traffic Awareness Seminar

Education

GOP Warns Employees Who Use Social Media

Education

Student shot himself in the head in Sahiwal – Sedhr Punjab