Teachers Transfer Committee issues Instructions – Punjab Sedhr

Lahore ( Punjab Sedhr – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Teachers who had applied in the transfer phase of April 2022 have been asked to appear before the transfer committee.

Teachers of Chichawatni Tehsil who have not yet appeared before the transfer committee should be present at Government High School Chichawatni within three days from 9 am to 2 pm. Bring a photocopy of all relevant documents with the school head attestation.

Teachers who have been selected for transfer but do not want to go to the new school should fill up this form and submit it to the CEO’s office.

Also Read:

Sedhr Punjab : E-Transfers open for School Teachers

How to apply casual leave online in HRMS – Sedhr Punjab