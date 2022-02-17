Punjab Teachers Union and AGEGA to Protest for Disparity Allowance

Lahore ( Sedhr Punjab Gov Pk – Arshad Farooq Butt ) President of all pakistan government employees grand alliance and punjab teachers union Ch Muhammad Sarfraz presides a meeting.

After the meeting Ch Muhammad Sarfraz and members held a press conference. The leaders of Teachers union demanded Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to approve 10% disparity allowance in government employees salaries just like the federal government has approved for its employees.

Ch Muhammd Sarfraz President said that all employees would start protest from March if the Punjab govt fails to increase salaries.