Purported 3rd Term Resumption Of Some Private Schools In The FCT

The Federal Capital Territory Education Secretariat has released a press statement addressing the issue of certain private schools in the FCT passing information to parents and students concerning the Resumption of 2019/2020 3rd term and have demanded that they pay school fees.

The Secretariat has decided ti release a press statement signed by the Secretary for Educationin the FCT, Mr Umaru Marafa to the proprietors of such schools as well as the parents and students such information is false and the directive to shut down all school due to Covid19 pandemic is still on until further notice.

” It has come to the notice of the FCTA Education Secretariat that some private Schools in the FCT are disseminating information to parents and students indicating the resumption the 2019/2020 3rd term calendar online and parents were therefore expected to pay schools fees for this term prior to the purported resumption.

“The Education Secretariat wishes to remind School proprietors, parents and the general public that the directive closing all schools at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic explicitly stated that this directive was in effect “until further notice” which implies that no academic activities in all Schools in any form shall commence until a notice to reopen is approved and conveyed by the Secretariat.

” The Implication of this is that when the Schools will be reopened, adequate notice of the fact that 2nd term was inconclusive will be factored into the academic calendar which will dovetail into the 3rd term accordingly. Any action taken otherwise is likely to negatively distort the academic calendar of the schools involved.

” In light of the above, any School purporting to reopen for 3rd term before the approved calendar for opening of School post Covid-19 is doing so against the provisions of the extant guidelines on the establishment and operation of Schools in the FCT. School proprietors are therefore, advised to maintain the status quo and keep their schools closed and not re-open in any form while they await further directives from the FCTA.

“Violators of this directive will face the full wrath of the law. The FCTA Education Secretariat has however concluded plans to introduce e-learning platforms to include lessons on radio and television channels to keep the students constructively engaged while the lockdown lasts.

UMARU MARAFA

Ag. SECRETARY FOR EDUCATION,

FCTA 28/04/2020