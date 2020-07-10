Purported Jigawa LG Caretaker Committees Illegal, Null And Void — PDP Declares

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared the purported composition and inauguration of unauthorized caretaker committees in the 27 local governments in Jigawa state as illegal, null and void.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP in a statement endorsed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Thursday, called on all its leaders, members, and supporters in Jigawa state and the nation at large to disregard the purported caretaker committees as they do not have the mandate and approval of our party at any level.

The NWC also directed the North West Zonal Working Committee of the party, to immediately take charge and supervise the activities of the Jigawa state Caretaker Committee.

The NWC assured all members of the party in Jigawa and urged them to remain calm and continue to work with the North West Zonal Working Committee as it coordinates the activities of the Jigawa State Caretaker Committee.