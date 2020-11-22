‘Put The Past Behind And Come Back To PDP’ – Fayose To Agboola

By Adejumo Enock

The former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has urged the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, and his supporters to come back to the People’s Democratic Party.

The former governor made the call when the deputy governor visited him in his Afao-Ekiti country home to celebrate with him on his 60th birthday.

According to Fayose, Ajayi is an important figure in the politics of Ondo State, thus he will achieve a lot politically with a strong and liberal political party like PDP.

It recall, Agboola , in the build-up to the October governorship election in Ondo State, defected APC for PDP and later dumped PDP for Zenith Labour Party to contest the governorship.

The ex-governor said “It is important for him (Agboola Ajayi) to put the past behind, return to PDP and join hands with other leaders in the State to rebuild the party.

“What I can tell you like a brother is that the past butshould be put behind you and the future should be focused on realistically.

“The best option before you now is to return to the PDP and I am encouraging you to give it a consideration because you need the party and the party too needs a strong political character like you.”

Meanwhile, the deputy governor, in his remarks, praised Fayose for his good leadership in the southwest and the country as a whole.

He described him as a clear-minded and fearless personality who is ever ready to voice his mind.