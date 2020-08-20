Putin’s Critic Navalny Seriously Ill, Aide Suspects Poisoning 



Alexei Navalny President Vladimir Putin’s vocal critic and opposition leader is lying critically sick in a hospital in Siberia.

His Spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh on Thursday said he became sick while in the plane returning from Moscow.



She added that he only drank black tea in an airport cafe before takeoff and fell sick afterwards as tea was suspected to be poisoned.

She said , “We assume that Alexei was poisoned with something mixed into his tea. It was the only thing that he drank in the morning. Alexei is now unconscious”.

Yarmysh explained that the intensive care unit was full of police officers.



“They try to get an explanation from the doctor. The doctor saw me in the distance in the corridor, said that ‘some things are confidential’ and took the police to another room



“The evasive reaction of doctors only confirms that this is poisoning”, she said.

He is currently been treated in the intensive care unit of the hospital, even though unconscious and on an artificial lung ventilator doctors say he is in a stable condition.



When asked if Navalny had been poisoned the hospital’s deputy head physician, Anatoly Kalinichenko, said “Naturally, poisoning is considered as one of the possible reasons for the deterioration of his state.

“But apart from this, this could be a number of conditions that started acutely and led to the same clinical reactions. We are working on all of them excluding confirming.

I believe doctors would have a diagnosis later Thursday. In the meantime, Navalny’s symptoms are being treated”.

In a response the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin was aware of his condition and wish him quick recovery even as it is ready to lend assistant to him anytime they want them to.

“We know that he is in a serious condition. Doctors are now doing what is necessary. In Omsk, the best doctors are involved in this.

“They hold consultations with specialists from Moscow. Of course, like for any citizen of our country, we wish him a speedy recovery”, he said