Qatar 2022 draw: Super Eagles get ‘easy’ group

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were yesterday drawn to square up against Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia in the final round of the qualifying race for the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.

At a simple but colourful ceremony inside The Nile Ritz-Carlton in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday evening, conducted by CAF’s Director of Competitions Samson Adamu, Ivorian Clementine Toure and 1998 FIFA World Cup winner Marcel Desailly, the 40 teams remaining in the race on the African continent were drawn into 10 groups of four teams each, with Nigeria heading Group C.

Nigeria’s first game, coming up in October this year, will be against the Lone Star of Liberia, who reached this stage after shoving neighbours Sierra Leone in the first round.

Reacting to the draws, the General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, who was present in Cairo said he is optimistic that Nigeria will top the group.

“I have always been saying that football is 11 vs 11. There is no team we can underrate and football is now scientific in nature. If we underrate, we will be in for a shocker.

“Nigeria has respect for the teams but we are not afraid of any team. By the Grace of God, Nigeria will top the group,” he said.

Also speaking, a former Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju said the group looks easy but it can be tricky as well.

“It looks accessible, but we shouldn’t think everything will be done without playing matches. It is a tricky group. We should remember what Cape Verde did in the last Nations Cup.

“It is not going to be an easy ride for Nigeria. If we don’t put in our efforts and we underrate any of the teams, we may be surprised. These countries can cause problems,” he warned.