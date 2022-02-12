Deputy Commissioner Visits Qayyum Hospital Sahiwal

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Owais Malik paid a detailed visit to Haji Qayyum Hospital Sahiwal and checked the emergency, wards and outdoor of the hospital.

He lamented the poor cleanliness of emergency washrooms and rush of patients and directed that washrooms be cleaned several times a day.

He directed that they should be beautified by placing planters on the entrances and exits of the hospital. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Owais Malik expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness of psychiatric and gastro wards and said that provision of best healthcare facilities to the patients was the top priority.

He said that no leniency would be tolerated in providing medical treatment to the patients. Timely attendance of hospital medical staff should also be ensured. Doctors should perform their duties with missionary spirit.