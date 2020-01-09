Queen Elizabeth speaks up on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quitting their roles as senior members of the Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s announcement of their decision to quit their roles as senior members of the Royal Family, ignited mixed reactions as they were accused of going public with the decision without the knowledge of the Queen, Prince Charles or Prince William.

Members of the Royal Family reportedly learnt about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to quit their roles as senior members of the Royal Family and work towards financial independence after it broke on television news channels.

Daily Mail reported that a senior royal source said the Queen and her family were ‘deeply disappointed’, while another said the royals were ‘shocked, saddened and downright furious’ at the couple.

Queen Elizabeth responded to their announcement with a statement from Buckingham Palace and called it a “complicated issue.”

It read;

“Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work though.”

An exasperated aide said:

‘People had bent over backwards for them. They were given the wedding they wanted, the house they wanted, the office they wanted, the money they wanted, the staff they wanted, the tours they wanted and had the backing of their family. What more did they want?’

Another royal source said:

‘It’s deeply unfair to the Queen who doesn’t deserve to be treated this way. It is a shoddy way to treat her. The family understands that they want to do something different and is perfectly willing to help them. People are just devastated.’

The couple were accused of engaging in the secret plot while in Canada, conspiring to create a new website independent of the Royal Family and ready to launch it when they returned without the knowledge of their own loyal UK-based press team.

An insider said;

‘The level of deceit has been staggering and everyone from the top of the royal household to the bottom feels like they have been stabbed in the back.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision which was hinged on the rule which prohibited them from earning any income in any form, will see them give up their income from the Sovereign Grant said to be the taxpayers money given to the Queen every year.