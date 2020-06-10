Queen Elizabeth’s Husband, Prince Phillip Turns 99

Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh turned 99 on Wednesday. The Royal family announced there won’t be much activities to celebrate his birthday.

Prince Phillip has been husband to Queen Elizabeth for more the seven decades will celebrate privately at the Windsor Castle, west of London where has been spending his time during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

His son, Prince Charles told Sky News that he hasn’t seen his Dad in a long time but he will facetime with him.

The Birthdays of Royals is usually celebrated with gun salutes in London. However, the Queen did not see such appropriate as she also cancelled her own birthday ceremony for the first time in her 68 year reign.

Buckingham Palace released photographs of the couple to celebrate Prince Phillip’s birthday.

Prince Phillip married the Queen in 1947 and they have 4 children. He is known for his verbal gaffes in public. He also becomes the longest serving consort in British Monarchy. He resigned from Royal Duties in August 2017.