Rabi Pirzada Viral Video to Calligraphy

Rabi Pirzada is a calligrapher, artist, TV host, and former pop singer from Pakistan. She was born in Quetta, Pakistan, on February 3, 1992. She was the best student in her class. She enrolled in an MBA programmed after obtaining her bachelor’s degree in computer science, but she dropped out after two semesters.Her home is in Kashmir, and she is fighting for Kashmir’s independence from India.

Rabi Pirzada Biography

Her nationality is Pakistani and her hometown is Kashmir, Muzaffarabad, Pakistan. She is a true Muslim. Rabi Pirzada stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 55 kg. Dark brown is the eye color. Similarly, the hair is black in tone. Her father is a retired Pakistani Army officer named Major Humayun Pirzada, and her mother is an educator and an architect. She is the younger of two brothers. Her husband is Tariq Shah, an ex-Army guy who is now a businessman.She is the mother of two grown sons.

Rabi Pirzada career

Rabi Peerzada began her career with the enormous hit song “Dahdi Kurree,” which she released in 2005. Songs like Mujhe Ishq Hai, Jadoo, and Kisi ke ho ke raho followed. Shoaib Mansoor, a famous song writer, penned her song Kisi ke ho ke raho.

She has also presented Sunday Ke Sunday, a weekly television show, and Sur Sangeet, a television musical performance. Qissa kursi ka, her upcoming TV drama, will premiere in July 2016. She regularly appears as a guest on Pakistani TV discussion shows and comedy shows, such as Dunya News.

She has a licenced firearm.She completed her singing training with Ustad Imtiaz Ali Khan.Rabi has been playing drums and piano since she was in high school and college.She drives a Mercedes, a Hyundai, and a Yamaha motorcycle.She owns and operates a salon in Lahore. She enjoys painting.