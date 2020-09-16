RACISM: Neymar Receives Support From Brazilian Govt

Paris Saint-Germain Forward, Neymar has been backed by the Brazilian Government following incident that got him red carded in league game against Olympique de Marseille.

They condemned also the racism act that contributed to Neymar’s sending off by the official.

Neymar blamed the incident on claims that Alvaro Gonzalez allegedly called him a ‘monkey’ and that made him to slap the player at the back of his head.

Gonzalez however denied Neymar’s accusation as the League’s disciplinary commission will be looking to punish the Brazilian international.

Meanwhile, the Ministry in charge of human rights issues in a statement, gave support to under fired Neymar.

According to them, “His family, human rights, ministry of women have all declared their support for Neymar in another case of racist attack.

Neymar along Gonzalez will be banned from many games should the league’s disciplinary officials finds him guilty.