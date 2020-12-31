0 comments

Racism: United’s Cavani Fined £100,000, Banned For 3 Games

 

By Onwuka Gerald

Manchester United striker, Edinson Cavani, has been fined £100,000 and banned for three matches following racial post on his Instagram account.

The FA, found Cavani guilty of violating Rule E3 and must also complete face-to-face education after he admitted a charge.

Following the ban, the striker will now miss United’s games against Aston Villa, Manchester City and Watford respectively.

On November 29, Cavani reposted an Instagram story, which featured a racially offensive term, after the club’s 3-2 win at Southampton.

He deleted the post and later apologised.

Prior to that, a statement released by FA read, “A comment posted on the Manchester FC striker’s Instagram page was insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

