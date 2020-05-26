Racist American Lady Involved In Abuse Of 911 Emergency Placed On Administrative Leave by Her Employer

A viral video of a woman who threatened the life of an African American in New York City Central Park broke the internet yesterday.

The White Lady named Amy Cooper is the head of Insurance investment solutions at the Franklin Templeton, a global investment firm in New York City, United States Of America.

Any Cooper in the video was seen calling 911 to report a false harassment on her and her dog by the Young man who pleaded with her to put her dog on leash, where It is clearly stated on signs at the park that all dogs must be leashed at all times.

The young man who felt threatened made a recording to expose Amy cooper’s reaction to his request. She tried telling him to stop the recording while approaching him but he demanded that she doesn’t come close to him .

Amy decided to call the cops and told the Young man that she was going to tell the cops “that an African American man threatened her life and that of her dog”. The young man encouraged her to do so as he was innocent and had nothing to hide.

She called the cops saying that she was being threatened by an African American man and weaponized her tears in hopes that the cops will attend to her immediately.

She was seen crying and pretending to be in distress while on the 911 call. Amy was struggling with her dog in the process who seemed to be uncomfortable because she was strangling it.

The sisiter to the young man, Melody Cooper, decided to share the video on her twitter handle , she tweeted;

“Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash.”

Since the release of the video, the CEO of Franklin Templeton Insurance Firm released a statement to the public discrediting the behaviour of Amy Cooper

Following the incident Amy Cooper has been put on administrative leave and has voluntarily surrendered her dog to a pet rescue company in new york

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

In response to an incident involving an employee on May 25th, Franklin Templeton issued the following statement. pic.twitter.com/8f2lMwK0r5 — Franklin Templeton (@FTI_US) May 26, 2020