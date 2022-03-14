Rai Hassan Nawaz Participates Punjab Cultural Day Celebrations

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) PTI senior leader Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan has said that the land of Punjab is the land of peace, love and brotherhood which has always encouraged people to live together.

Our culture with its diversity is the special identity of Punjab all over the world. He said this while attending a function organized by Sahiwal Arts Council on the occasion of Punjab Cultural Day. PTI leaders Shakeel Khan Niazi and Syed Rizwan Muzaffar also accompanied him.

Director Sahiwal Arts Council Dr. Syed Riaz Hamdani welcomed him and showed him the stalls made for the occasion. They were brought to the venue in a carriage decorated with flowers.

Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan lauded the efforts of Director Sahiwal Arts Council Syed Riaz Hamdani for celebrating Punjab Cultural Day and said that from this day onwards the young generation would be enlightened with their culture and also revival of Punjabi culture would be possible.