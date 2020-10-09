Rallying Cry #BuhariResign Trends As Nigerians Urge President Buhari To Address #EndSarsNow Agitation
Nigerians also made use of the opportunity to place demands that President Muhammadu Buhari should do well to resign, as he was not fit and capable enough to rule a country as Nigeria.
According to them, he did nothing about killings in the North, and is also static on the current presented case of SARS killings of innocent Nigerians.
They stormed Twitter using the #BuhariResign trend to demand for an end to his anomalous leadership.
See their tweets below:
