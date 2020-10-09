Rallying Cry #BuhariResign Trends As Nigerians Urge President Buhari To Address #EndSarsNow Agitation

Nigerians also made use of the opportunity to place demands that President Muhammadu Buhari should do well to resign, as he was not fit and capable enough to rule a country as Nigeria.

According to them, he did nothing about killings in the North, and is also static on the current presented case of SARS killings of innocent Nigerians.

They stormed Twitter using the #BuhariResign trend to demand for an end to his anomalous leadership.

See their tweets below:

If @MBuhari fails to address us on national TV today, we will match down to the airport tomorrow and shut the place down. by then, we won't only be demanding #EndSARS, we will be demanding #BuhariResign. We are not going back on this. ALUTA CONTINUA #EndSARSProtest — Akeula Trendy™ (@akeula_trendy) October 9, 2020

No words from our so called president regarding this matter..

No words from our Vice President also #BuhariResign #BuhariResign enough is enough! — Rola (@kofoworola__a) October 9, 2020

We northerners are protesting about #EndNorthBanditry and you're doing nothing about it, If you don't know how to rule Nigeria #BuhariResign pic.twitter.com/rQpdMDCXld — _____Albaniee✨💫 (@nuhu_chafe) October 9, 2020

The youth are protesting about #EndSARS

and you're doing nothing about it, The @PoliceNG Has the guts to tweet about how they killed and collected Guns,You've turned Nigeria to a Country where Youths progress has become a crime

If you don't know how to rule Nigeria #BuhariResign pic.twitter.com/xBzkvAXXxJ — God'spower (@Dr_savage12) October 9, 2020

#BuhariResign

If @MBuhari fails to address us on national TV today, we will match down to the airport tomorrow and shut the place down. by then, we won't only be demanding #EndSARS, we will be demanding #BuhariResign. We are not going back on this. ALUTA CONTINUA #EndSARSProtest pic.twitter.com/xIxhfAjvLf — Naija Entertainment #EndSARS (@dhemiantv) October 9, 2020