RAMADAN: Atiku Urges Muslims To Continue To Be Good Ambassadors Of Islam

As Ramadan fast begins today, a Chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), has urged Muslims to continue to be the good ambassadors of Islam by promoting peace, unity, tolerance, harmony and peaceful coexistence at all times.

In his message to Muslim Ummah on commencement of 2020 Ramadan, shared via his Twitter handle, @atiku, he noted that this period of the COVID-19 pandemic has not been the best of times for Muslims as a people and as a nation.

“In the last three weeks, we have been unable to gather to fulfil our religious obligations to worship the Almighty Allah. The lesser hajj has been suspended.

“My dear Muslim Ummah, this is the reality as we commence this year’s Ramadan,” Atiku said.

He urged the Muslim faithful to pray for the country at this difficult moment when the #COVID19 plague has paralysed every aspect of social lives.

The PDP Chieftain said:

“As you commence the fasting period, one of the mandatory sacrifices required of us is to bear in mind this year’s Ramadan comes at an extraordinarily tough moment for the Muslim Ummah because of the severe restrictions the coronavirus has imposed on us.

“Unlike previous years, the 2020 fasting features, such as Iftar meal that Muslims share together everyday and every evening after breaking their fast would be affected because of the lockdown and social distancing policy brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Other activities that may be affected include the Tafsir or the gathering of Muslims to listen to Qur’anic recitation and interpretation by scholars.”

See his message below:

The novel coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan in China has spread to no less than 210 countries and territories as at today. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 24, 2020

But we've had to make sacrifices, and much more is required of us in the days ahead if we must defeat the scourge of this plague. Our social life has been disrupted by the lockdown of sections of our country and the practice of social distancing. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 24, 2020

I urge the Muslim faithful to pray for the country at this difficult moment when the #COVID19 plague has paralysed every aspect of our social lives. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 24, 2020

This is a moment of trial because for the first time in our recent history, we have never seen anything like this in terms of limitations on the activities we once performed without hindrance. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 24, 2020

Other activities that may be affected include the Tafsir or the gathering of Muslims to listen to Qur'anic recitation and interpretation by scholars. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 24, 2020

Notwithstanding, it is pertinent upon Muslims to continue to be the good ambassadors of Islam by promoting peace, unity, tolerance, harmony and peaceful coexistence at all times. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 24, 2020

I supplicate to Allah to answer our prayers and help us overcome this extraordinary challenge soonest, and put our country on the path of renewal and prosperity. #RamadanMubarak — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 24, 2020