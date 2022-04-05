Commissioner Sahiwal Division Ali Bahadur Qazi visits Ramadan Bazaar

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Commissioner Sahiwal Division Ali Bahadur Qazi while visiting Ramzan Bazaar inspected the stalls of consumer goods and reviewed the facilities provided to the buyers.

According to details, Commissioner Ali Bahadur Qazi visited Ramzan Bazaar on Railway Road and inspected the quality of consumer goods kept there for sale.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Shafiq Ahmed Dogar and Assistant Commissioner Solat Hayat Wattoo also accompanied him. He visited various stalls and directed the concerned officers to ensure quality of all items from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

He also inspected the flour and sugar stalls where flour is available at Rs. 450 per 10 kg and sugar at Rs. 80 per kg in abundance under the Punjab government subsidy.