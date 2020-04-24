Ramadan Crescent Sighted In Nigeria, Fasting Begins Friday

On Thursday, the sighting of Ramadan crescent was made public.

Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Saad III, made the announcement.

The official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) tweeted the information:

Ramadan crescent sighted in Nigeria. Friday is 1st Ramadan. — NSCIA (@NSCIAng) April 23, 2020

The sighting of the new crescent moon marks the beginning of the Ramadan fasting.

Sultan Abubakar said the crescent moon was sighted in different parts of the country, hence declared Friday as the 1st day of Ramadan for the Islamic 1441 After Hijrah.