Ramadan: PDP Urges Prayers, Unity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to use the period of the Ramadan to pray fervently for the nation as well as instill acts of self restrain as commanded by the teachings of the Holy Prophet Mohammad.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday, April 24, 2020, the party noted that the Holy month of Ramadan presents a divine opportunity to mankind and Nigerians in particular, to draw near to the Almighty Allah in supplication to bring solution to the challenges of life, especially the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The PDP reflected that the coming of Ramadan at this trying time is yet another divine signal of Allah’s love and mercy to deliver mankind from tribulations.

The statement in read in part:

“Our party therefore urges all compatriots to set aside every primordial difference and unite as one people in sober reflection, prayers and support to one another in this quest to defeat the pandemic.

“It is also instructive that we all use the holy month to rekindle our spirit of brotherliness by redoubling our efforts in reaching out, supporting and caring for one another, particularly the vulnerable and the downtrodden.

“The PDP also called on Nigerians to continue to observe all health safety directives of social distancing and personal hygiene in the overall effort to defeat the plague and restore normalcy in our country.

“The party prayed for a peaceful and successful Ramadan as well as divine solution to our challenges.”