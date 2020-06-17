Ramsey Nouah: Graphic Designer Accuses Actor Of Using Her Work In Living In Bondage Without Pay

A graphic designer @louisajlo accused the makees of the living in bondage movie directed by Nollywood Veteran Ramsey Nouah of her user graphic designs without paying her.

https://mobile.twitter.com/louisajlo/status/1273028072028229634

” In 2018, I was contacted to work as a graphic designer for the ” Living In Bondage” movie. I was very excited as I had never been on a big project before” she said.

She revealed that she accepted the role and asked for a down payment and later started work work the media director.

She also said she has a full time job and was working with the movie casts after which she met Ramsey Nouah and was given lists of things to work on.

The Graphic Designer went to work on the demands including a cult symbol, company logos and custom license plates.

” They eventually showed likeness for the 4th design ( cult symbol) I really felt good. Cos I felt like I was making a huge progress”.

She was told that her designs for the logos were not going enough , later she heard from the media director that he has been fired from the project.

” Powers above ( the superior crew ) had contacted someone from Abuja to do them”.

She says she asked for the rest and was told to continue: ” I kept dragging him my money for months to be very honest, but there was little or nothing he could do and I later realized and gave up”.

I watched the movie just a few weeks ago and got really emotional when I saw my works. I have been trying to contact Ramsey and he has been ignoring. All I wanted was just to be compensated for my hard work. pic.twitter.com/UIXwnSUWim — Louisajlo (@louisajlo) June 16, 2020

Note, not all my designs were used. Which is fine by me even though I put in a lot of work. But here are some of the designs side by side scenes from the movie. pic.twitter.com/cJcksClAAS — Louisajlo (@louisajlo) June 16, 2020

” In l honesty, all I ever wanted was to be acknowledged and compensated not invited and belittled like a nobody”.